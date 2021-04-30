Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MX stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.24. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.75.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.