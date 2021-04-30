Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.88. 443,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,835. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.04. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -5.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

