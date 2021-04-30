Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $45.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Methanex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.