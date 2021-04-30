Methanex (TSE:MX) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.42.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.83. The company had a trading volume of 334,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. Methanex has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.04.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

