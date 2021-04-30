Methanex’s (MEOH) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 407,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,617. Methanex has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Methanex by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 92,208 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

