Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.81

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $45.84. Metro shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 2,590 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

The business's 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

