Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in April

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MTVAF remained flat at $$10.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Métropole Télévision Company Profile

MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris PremiÃ¨re, TÃ©va, M6 Music, SÃ©rie Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM, MCM Top, and and M6 Boutique La ChaÃ®ne; and on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, EnquÃªte Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and EnquÃªtes criminelles for W9.

