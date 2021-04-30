Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in April

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
MTVAF remained flat at $$10.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Métropole Télévision has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $10.59.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
