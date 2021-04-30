MEXC Token (MEXC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 66.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $516,436.67 and $229.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEXC Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One MEXC Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

MEXC Token Coin Trading

