Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 752,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Mexus Gold US has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

