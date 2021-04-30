MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 42.2% in April

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MCR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 75,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.