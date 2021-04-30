MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
