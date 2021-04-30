MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0374 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

