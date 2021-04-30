MGIC Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

MTG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,591. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.