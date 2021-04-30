Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Micromines has a total market cap of $250,467.60 and $176.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.