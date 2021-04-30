Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 19,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 465,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,961. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

