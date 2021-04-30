Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

