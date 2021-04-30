Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.18. 184,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,961. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

