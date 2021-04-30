Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

