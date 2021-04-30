Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

