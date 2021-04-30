MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MVIS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 73,652,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.91 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

