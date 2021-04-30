Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

