Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.48 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $634.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

