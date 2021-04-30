MiL.k Reaches Market Cap of $153.80 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $153.80 million and $4.06 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

