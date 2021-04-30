MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Hits $16,488.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.99 million and $16,488.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,727,525 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.