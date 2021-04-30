Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Mimecast stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Insiders have sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

