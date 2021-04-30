Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $10.12 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $607.11 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00017320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,865 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.