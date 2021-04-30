Mirrored Amazon Price Hits $3,547.35 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $36.49 million and approximately $120,369.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,547.35 or 0.06124245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00284392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.11 or 0.01089559 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00706712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.22 or 1.00336799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 10,287 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

