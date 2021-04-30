Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $32.32 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $43.84 or 0.00075592 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $32.32 million and $964,166.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00281102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.20 or 0.01074685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00695906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,997.02 or 1.00013521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 737,332 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

