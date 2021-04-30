Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

