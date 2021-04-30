Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MITK traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

