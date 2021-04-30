Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 542,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The firm has a market cap of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

