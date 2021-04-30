Mithril (MITH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74.30 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $127.19 million and approximately $74.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

