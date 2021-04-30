Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. 18,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $33.90.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
