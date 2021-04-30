Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. 18,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

