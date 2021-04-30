Mixin Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $413.52 million and approximately $369,201.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $752.71 or 0.01374276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

