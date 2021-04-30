Mizuho Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $285.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM traded up $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.21. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

