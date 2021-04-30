Mizuho Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE TWTR opened at $55.97 on Friday. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

