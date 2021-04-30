MKM Partners Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,075.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $35.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,506.58. The stock had a trading volume of 252,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

