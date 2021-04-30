MKM Partners Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $83.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 874,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452,188. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Twitter by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.