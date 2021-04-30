MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Sells $331,298.52 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $179.09. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,844. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

