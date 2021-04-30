MNPCoin Trading 132.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $5,077.55 and $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 132.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00698834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.83 or 1.00270114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.