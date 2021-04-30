MODEL-X-coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.00 (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded up 213.1% against the dollar. One MODEL-X-coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. MODEL-X-coin has a total market cap of $633,475.09 and approximately $43.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MODEL-X-coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 coins. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MODEL-X-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MODEL-X-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.