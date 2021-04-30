Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,336,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,337,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

MRNA stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.77. 349,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

