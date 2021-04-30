Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,204,434.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $1,204,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $178.77. The stock had a trading volume of 349,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,105. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

