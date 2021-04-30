Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces $2.20 Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MC stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

