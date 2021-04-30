Moelis & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,463. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

