Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,664. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

