MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $197.86 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $197.86 million and $34.18 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.51 or 0.04902197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.31 or 0.01751131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00470453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00744818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00552804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00066442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.72 or 0.00431120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

