Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $1,008.35 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $1,008.35 or 0.01841030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $333,959.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

