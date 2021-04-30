Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Decreased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.34. 195,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.