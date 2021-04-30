Monero Classic Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $72,436.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

