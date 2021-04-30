MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $19,964.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00304491 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,701,335 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

